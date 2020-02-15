A few days ago, the totally conservative Jennifer Rubin touted San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s endorsement of Michael Bloomberg. . .

. . .and then the scandal hit. Does Mini Mike still want it?

Mohammed Nuru was recently arrested on corruption charges. From NBC News:

San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru has resigned two week after he was arrested in a public corruption scandal. Mayor London Breed announced Monday she had accepted his resignation.

Nuru, who was known around the city as “Mr. Clean,” and restaurateur Nick Bovis were arrested on Jan. 27 by the FBI for allegedly conspiring to line their own pockets at the expense of taxpayers’ trust.

This is the guy responsible for keeping poop off of the city’s streets:

Anyway, she also acknowledged taking gifts from the disgraced ex-city official:

And there already are calls for Mayor Breed to resign:

And here’s Mother Jones editor and San Fran resident Clara Jeffery with an absolutely blistering thread on her city’s liberal leadership:

