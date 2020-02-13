Well, this makes no sense.

Sen. Warren, who is for Medicare-for-all, is jumping on the Culinary Union attack-wagon and going after Bernie Sanders and his supporters after the powerful Nevada union said in a flyer that Sanders — AND WARREN — are for Medicare-for-all which would end their much-loved health plan:

No one should attack @Culinary226 and its members for fighting hard for themselves and their families. Like them, I want to see every American get high-quality and affordable health care—and I’m committed to working with them to achieve that goal. https://t.co/onVqAcZRoB

So her last-gasp at the nomination is to switch from Medicare-for-all to ” I want to see every American get high-quality and affordable health care”?

Another underhanded shot at Bernie's supporters, and at a time when Warren no longer has a viable path to the nomination. https://t.co/gZaNAEbwAN — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 13, 2020

That’s not what she’s been saying:

Affordable is code word for “not for everyone” which isn’t M4A https://t.co/65E3TjyoKZ — demon lung jay 🗽 (@jaydestro) February 13, 2020

She’s so bad at this:

Everyone who said Warren wasn’t commited to Medicare for All was right https://t.co/g6669COva7 — Aaron Freedman🌹 (@freedaaron) February 13, 2020

It’s going to be fun watching them eat each other over the next few weeks:

The Culinary Union leadership has been openly speaking out against Medicare for All. Here Elizabeth Warren sides with them against unhappy tweeters — sorry “attackers”. She does not support Medicare for All and we are done talking about it forever https://t.co/MF8dIIzA1F — Meagan Day (@meaganmday) February 13, 2020

Psst: She’s just like the rest of them:

Elizabeth Warren is literally taking shots at Bernie Sanders supporters in defense of a union that attacked the Vermont Senator over Medicare-for-all. How anyone still thinks she's about that policy is beyond me. https://t.co/4DFJEcUXsV — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) February 13, 2020

And remember when libs thought they would team up?

Hum another blow to the mythical non-existent “progressive pact” https://t.co/sPOyGdfbhL — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) February 13, 2020

We’re OK with it though:

Earlier I wondered what Warren was going to do with her floundering campaign, and it seems that training all her fire on Sanders on the way down is the plan https://t.co/aT52fzGbTW — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 13, 2020

Maybe don’t put so much faith in politicians in the first place?

The direction Warren has decided to take her campaign is profoundly disappointing. It would undoubtedly be good to see cooperation between her and Sanders in the future, but her campaign is currently doing everything it can to undermine that possibility. https://t.co/GZVOENXy2X — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) February 13, 2020

The Culinary Union will hold a press conference later today to discuss a possible endorsement:

📣BREAKING: Culinary Union to host a press conference regarding a 2020 endorsement ahead of the #NVCaucus.

WHERE: Culinary Union (1630 South Commerce Street Las Vegas, Nevada 89102)

WHEN: TODAY 2/13 at 1pm Pacific

LIVESTREAMED: https://t.co/BkEbHlSlzmhttps://t.co/gJyGTApNYC pic.twitter.com/pnHrMnJwXw — The Culinary Union (@Culinary226) February 13, 2020

Stay tuned.

***