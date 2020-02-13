Well, this makes no sense.
Sen. Warren, who is for Medicare-for-all, is jumping on the Culinary Union attack-wagon and going after Bernie Sanders and his supporters after the powerful Nevada union said in a flyer that Sanders — AND WARREN — are for Medicare-for-all which would end their much-loved health plan:
No one should attack @Culinary226 and its members for fighting hard for themselves and their families. Like them, I want to see every American get high-quality and affordable health care—and I’m committed to working with them to achieve that goal. https://t.co/onVqAcZRoB
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 13, 2020