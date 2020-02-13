For those that may not remember, Mayor Mike Bloomberg was caught lying about his height back in 2011 when he listed himself on his NY driver’s license at 5’10”. According to his doctor, he’s only 5’7″:

From the New York Times back then:

The blog post also included this gem of a photo caption: “Maybe 5-foot-10 in a helmet?”:

And as the NYT’s Maggie Haberman has pointed out multiple times today, this really does bother the former mayor:

Trump wins again.

***

