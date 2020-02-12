While addressing supporters in South Carolina because of his 5th place finish in New Hampshire, failing presidential candidate Joe Biden mistakenly said he lost in Nevada, which is the next state to vote:

“It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken,” Joe Biden says, presumably meaning New Hampshire as Nevada hasn’t yet spoken. — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 12, 2020

Watch here:

Joe Biden confuses Nevada with New Hampshire & they’ve only been to two states so far. pic.twitter.com/Bchk7MHU7u — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 12, 2020

This pretty much sums up each candidate:

Bernie: I'd like to give you healthcare please.

Pete: the unity of our power is the hope of our voiceless.

Klobuchar: *throws stapler*

Warren: I'm female.

Biden: It's great to be here in Toledo (he's not in Toledo). — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 12, 2020

And believe it or not, Biden is still looking for his first primary or caucus win . . . ever:

Joe Biden has run for president 3 times: 1988, 2008 and 2020. He has yet to win a single primary or caucus. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 12, 2020

Biden is banking on his support with voters of color:

99.9% — that’s the percentage of African-American voters who have not yet had a chance to vote in this nomination process. You cannot and should not win the Democratic nomination for President without the support of black and brown voters. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2020

Something to watch, however: The socialists are losing:

The three major center/left candidates so far (Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Biden): 53% Sanders/Warren: 36% But, the first group's failure to consolidate is the best thing going for Bernie Sanders. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 12, 2020

As for the calendar, Nevada votes on Saturday Feb. 22, South Carolina on Saturday Feb. 29.

