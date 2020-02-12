This is, without a doubt, a 100% completely a** backwards take on what just happened with Joe Biden, impeachment and voting in New Hampshire:

Donald Trump got himself impeached over the 5th place finisher in New Hampshire.

Good job, buddy. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 12, 2020

Or maybe, and we’re just spitballing here, just maybe the reason why Biden ended up in 5th is because Dems undertook an impeachment that everyone knew was never going to succeed and the only thing it did do was unearth all of this negative and legitimate dirt on Biden’s son profiting from his dad’s role as VP?

or he used impeachment to help drive Biden down to 5th in NH? https://t.co/J2wGNTjcRc — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 12, 2020

Has it occurred to any of you that what Trump was impeached over worked, and that’s why Biden finished 5th? SMDH. — 🌊Linda UWS ⓥ 🐖🐏🐑🐓🐄🦃 🌊 (@DillonWalsh) February 12, 2020

Joe Biden finished fifth BECAUSE of the impeachment and the attention it brought to his and his family's swampiness. Good job, pony soldier. — Adam Geller (@adamhgeller) February 12, 2020

No, Democrats destroyed their frontrunner Biden over hate for Trump. Biden finished 5th place because Pelosi put a spotlight on his Ukraine corruption with that impeachment. And, Trump didn't "get himself impeached." Thanks, Nanshy! — AnnaV (@perchance99) February 12, 2020

Boy, Biden really “showed him,” that’s for sure:

Yeah, Biden sure showed him. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 12, 2020

Take a bow, Dems. You did this:

Impeachment didn't hurt Trump but it ended Biden's career https://t.co/2y3w66eBUN — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 12, 2020

