While nobody in the media was paying attention, President Trump turned out a “record-breaking” number of voters in New Hampshire for an incumbent running for reelection. Check it out:

A brutal reminder of Trump’s capacity to turn out his voters – even when he runs unopposed. pic.twitter.com/UgBcxnjI5G — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) February 12, 2020

At some point, the media will have to admit that Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment gamble not only failed, but also juiced support for the president:

Fake News @CNN and MSDNC have not surprisingly refused to talk about my record setting number of voters in New Hampshire (and in Iowa). That’s why they are poorly rated Fake News! I will win both states in November. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

He’s not wrong:

The Fake News Media is looking hard for the Big Democrat Story, but there is nothing too fabulous. Wouldn’t a big story be that I got more New Hampshire Primary Votes than any incumbent president, in either party, in the history of that Great State? Not an insignificant fact! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

As we told you yesterday, this fits with what the polls are saying on GOP enthusiasm compared to Dems:

Compared to past elections, are you more enthusiastic, less enthusiastic or about the same as usual? (via new Monmouth poll) Republicans:

More enthusiastic 47%

About the same 41%

Less enthusiastic 10% Democrats:

More enthusiastic 36%

About the same 32%

Less enthusiastic 30% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 11, 2020

FWIW, Dem turnout in New Hampshire was down from 2008, but up from 2016:

Final numbers aren't in, but it looks like the NH Democratic primary got a very respectable turnout yesterday — not as high as 2008 (which remains the high watermark) and short of the 292,000 'record' prediction of the NH Dem chairman, but still higher than 2016 by 30K or so. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 12, 2020

***