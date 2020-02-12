After getting less than 0.5% of the vote in New Hampshire, it looks like former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will be dropping out of the race:

Patrick’s showing in the state is just embarrassing, via our partners at Decision Desk HQ:

 

So, why did CNN give him a town hall over Tulsi Gabbard?

Trending

Unless we missed it, CNN has never explained it:

For that matter, why did CNN give a town hall to Andrew Yang who is now out of the race? Gabbard did better than he did, too:

Over to you, CNN. Maybe catch up with her in SC?

***

Tags: South CarolinaTulsi Gabbard