After getting less than 0.5% of the vote in New Hampshire, it looks like former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will be dropping out of the race:

Deval Patrick will be made to feel comfortable until a decision can be made. https://t.co/QN6MMWJLNw — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2020

Patrick’s showing in the state is just embarrassing, via our partners at Decision Desk HQ:

So, why did CNN give him a town hall over Tulsi Gabbard?

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick joins @DanaBashCNN to take questions from New Hampshire voters in a #CNNTownHall. Watch CNN: https://t.co/UYpqI3esEb Follow live updates: https://t.co/PR7z2v7y7h pic.twitter.com/fW88U0RoJF — CNN (@CNN) February 7, 2020

Unless we missed it, CNN has never explained it:

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts CNN For Excluding Her From Town Hall Series Which Included Deval Patrick https://t.co/gAAkdecdgb — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) February 11, 2020

For that matter, why did CNN give a town hall to Andrew Yang who is now out of the race? Gabbard did better than he did, too:

Andrew Yang on the CNN Town Hall: "It’s going to be harder to convince Americans that we can trust massive systems in government if we can’t count votes on election night in a way that’s fast, clear and reliable" — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) February 6, 2020

Over to you, CNN. Maybe catch up with her in SC?

Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard will be making another visit to South Carolina after the New Hampshire Primary on Wednesday. https://t.co/Us6HpbeYZ7 — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) February 12, 2020

