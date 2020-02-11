California Gov. Gavin Newsom was on “The View” yesterday to tout his state’s economy and hit back at President Trump for increasing the deficit. Welcome to the Tea Party, pal:

Which led to this question from Twitchy favorite James Woods: “Did you step in human feces outside your office this morning and slip and hit your head?”:

It seems Gov. Newsom’s possible feces-induced head injury caused him to miss some facts about the state of his progressive state:

And if they’re running a surplus, maybe they can give some Federal money back?

So, when will California solve some of its problems?

And get ready for four years of this BS if Trump wins in November:

***

Tags: Gavin NewsomJames Woods