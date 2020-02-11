California Gov. Gavin Newsom was on “The View” yesterday to tout his state’s economy and hit back at President Trump for increasing the deficit. Welcome to the Tea Party, pal:
Why is Trump scared of CA?
-$21.5 billion surplus
-Record low unemployment
-Creating 1 in 7 US jobs
Meanwhile Trump:
-DOUBLED the deficit
-Created over $3 TRILLION new debt
We’re the progressive answer to his regressive policies.
It’s driving him MAD. pic.twitter.com/lvZpD0EXfT
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 10, 2020
Which led to this question from Twitchy favorite James Woods: “Did you step in human feces outside your office this morning and slip and hit your head?”:
Did you step in human feces outside your office this morning and slip and hit your head? What you #Democrats have done to once-beautiful California is a crime against humanity. https://t.co/xffOnEB4Kd
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 11, 2020
It seems Gov. Newsom’s possible feces-induced head injury caused him to miss some facts about the state of his progressive state:
CA has the nation's highest poverty rate, most homeless, highest sales & income tax, 4th highest energy costs, 2nd highest home prices, and nearly a $trillion in gov't pension debts. So there's that… #MondayMotivaton @RealJamesWoods @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Ig1dLuVKKo
— Tim Clark (@TimSClark) February 10, 2020
And if they’re running a surplus, maybe they can give some Federal money back?
21.5 billion surplus? Really? Then why do you need federal funds? Also why is homelessness so bad in CA?
— MikeJones (@MikeJonesisback) February 11, 2020
So, when will California solve some of its problems?
And get ready for four years of this BS if Trump wins in November:
Gavin is clearly betting on #TrumpReelection. Get ready for a state-funded candidate run for the next 4 years. https://t.co/aHgfejXAf4
— Bryan Suits KFI AM640 (@darksecretplace) February 10, 2020
