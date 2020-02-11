California Gov. Gavin Newsom was on “The View” yesterday to tout his state’s economy and hit back at President Trump for increasing the deficit. Welcome to the Tea Party, pal:

Why is Trump scared of CA?

-$21.5 billion surplus

-Record low unemployment

-Creating 1 in 7 US jobs Meanwhile Trump:

-DOUBLED the deficit

-Created over $3 TRILLION new debt We’re the progressive answer to his regressive policies. It’s driving him MAD. pic.twitter.com/lvZpD0EXfT — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 10, 2020

Which led to this question from Twitchy favorite James Woods: “Did you step in human feces outside your office this morning and slip and hit your head?”:

Did you step in human feces outside your office this morning and slip and hit your head? What you #Democrats have done to once-beautiful California is a crime against humanity. https://t.co/xffOnEB4Kd — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 11, 2020

It seems Gov. Newsom’s possible feces-induced head injury caused him to miss some facts about the state of his progressive state:

CA has the nation's highest poverty rate, most homeless, highest sales & income tax, 4th highest energy costs, 2nd highest home prices, and nearly a $trillion in gov't pension debts. So there's that… #MondayMotivaton @RealJamesWoods @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Ig1dLuVKKo — Tim Clark (@TimSClark) February 10, 2020

And if they’re running a surplus, maybe they can give some Federal money back?

21.5 billion surplus? Really? Then why do you need federal funds? Also why is homelessness so bad in CA? — MikeJones (@MikeJonesisback) February 11, 2020

So, when will California solve some of its problems?

And get ready for four years of this BS if Trump wins in November:

Gavin is clearly betting on #TrumpReelection. Get ready for a state-funded candidate run for the next 4 years. https://t.co/aHgfejXAf4 — Bryan Suits KFI AM640 (@darksecretplace) February 10, 2020

