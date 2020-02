The New York Times’ Astead Herndon literally ran out of gas while driving through New Hampshire to cover the Dem primary race because he was distracted by the podcast he was listening to:

shoutout to @throughlineNPR. was so into this Hong Kong podcast that I never noticed my gas light is on and am now stuck on the shoulder of a new hampshire highway!!! — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 9, 2020

At least he kept his sense of humor about it all: