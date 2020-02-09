Well, that didn’t take long.

Brad Pitt got political after winning for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”:

Brad Pitt starts on a political note: "I only get 45 seconds, which is 45 seconds more than John Bolton got this week" #Oscars — Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) February 10, 2020

Amazing:

Brad Pitt after winning his Oscar for best actor: “They told me I only have 45 seconds. Which is 45 seconds more than they gave John Bolton.” — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 10, 2020

Then he joke that Quentin Tarantino would make a movie about it:

Brad Pitt: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing." #Oscars — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 10, 2020

Do they know how freaking ridiculous they sound?

Imagine telling someone in 2005 that Brad Pitt would shout out John Bolton during his Oscar speech — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) February 10, 2020

Hey at least Brad Pitt came out a big John Bolton guy. #Oscars — Jason (@UCCowboy) February 10, 2020

Trump has broken these people:

Did Brad Pitt or anyone in Hollywood have anything to say about John Bolton or Romney before this week?#CrowderOscars #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zJAqIWBUYo — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 10, 2020

It could be a very, very long night. . .

Ugh. He went political immediately. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 10, 2020

Watch:

Brad Pitt at the #Oscars : They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week… I'm thinking Quentin does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/086BqyU0iD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 10, 2020

***

