Well, that didn’t take long.
Brad Pitt got political after winning for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”:
Brad Pitt starts on a political note: "I only get 45 seconds, which is 45 seconds more than John Bolton got this week" #Oscars
— Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) February 10, 2020
Amazing:
Brad Pitt after winning his Oscar for best actor:
“They told me I only have 45 seconds. Which is 45 seconds more than they gave John Bolton.”
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 10, 2020
Then he joke that Quentin Tarantino would make a movie about it:
Brad Pitt: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing." #Oscars
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 10, 2020
Do they know how freaking ridiculous they sound?
Imagine telling someone in 2005 that Brad Pitt would shout out John Bolton during his Oscar speech
— Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) February 10, 2020
Hey at least Brad Pitt came out a big John Bolton guy. #Oscars
— Jason (@UCCowboy) February 10, 2020
Trump has broken these people:
Did Brad Pitt or anyone in Hollywood have anything to say about John Bolton or Romney before this week?#CrowderOscars #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zJAqIWBUYo
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 10, 2020
It could be a very, very long night. . .
Ugh. He went political immediately.
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 10, 2020
Watch:
Brad Pitt at the #Oscars : They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week… I'm thinking Quentin does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/086BqyU0iD
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 10, 2020
***
Related:
#OscarsSoWhite: Steve Martin called out for mispronouncing Cynthia Erivo's name, the only black actor nominee this year https://t.co/8YnxMcU9Uv
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 10, 2020
Rain is threatening to ruin the Oscars red carpet in Hollywood and it's GLORIOUS https://t.co/JUNBMdgThK
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 9, 2020