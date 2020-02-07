Both Vindmans are out and now we’re seeing reports that Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland will be recalled:

SONDLAND out as well: “I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” he says in statement — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) February 7, 2020

EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, who also testified in the impeachment inquiry, has also been fired. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 7, 2020

NYT: President Trump fires Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to E.U. — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) February 7, 2020

They’re taking it well:

It is the Friday Night Massacre. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 7, 2020

***

Related: