Chris Christie is telling Dems to do to Pete Buttigieg what he did to Marco Rubio four years ago: END HIM:

Chris Christie in the ABC News Debate spinroom told me he doesn’t see why Buttigieg is running aside from ambition. Christie says Biden should go after Mayor Pete. “If somebody just hits the surface of Buttigieg he’ll crash.” — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) February 8, 2020

He then warned that Buttigieg might “steal” the nomination:

Christie said the candidates can’t continue to ignore Buttigieg’s rise. “If these people aren’t careful he’ll steal (the nomination)” — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) February 8, 2020

Who could forget?

SPOTTED: Chris Christie is in the #DemDebate spin room. Celebrating the 4-year anniversary of ending Marco Rubio’s campaign maybe? pic.twitter.com/3wjrpPHPsO — Cate Martel (@CateMartel) February 7, 2020

And here’s Biden adviser Symone Sanders chatting up ABC’s paid contributors Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel:

Right now in the spin room: Symone Sanders, Chris Christie, and Rahm Emanuel all kibitzing with reporters. pic.twitter.com/fRnKP4CdKk — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) February 7, 2020

Where else would you find Chris Christie, Rahm Emmanuel and Simone Sanders? pic.twitter.com/9INN8snxIK — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) February 7, 2020

All smiles.

***