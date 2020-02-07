Chris Christie is telling Dems to do to Pete Buttigieg what he did to Marco Rubio four years ago: END HIM:

He then warned that Buttigieg might “steal” the nomination:

Trending

Who could forget?

And here’s Biden adviser Symone Sanders chatting up ABC’s paid contributors Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel:

All smiles.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenNew Hampshire