“Alexa, show us the most perfect tweet in response to Nancy Pelosi ripping up the SOTU speech”:

Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi. Glad to finally put impeachment in the rear view mirror so we can get back to work for the people of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/YHXbIYxQ3A — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) February 5, 2020

Amazing, Sen. Tillis. Just amazing.

***