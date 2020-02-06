There’s a brand new conspiracy theory out there being promoted by a top Dem official in Iowa that says Trump supporters are responsible for the delayed caucus results:

SCOOP: Trump supporters flooded a hotline used by Iowa precinct chairs to report Democratic caucus results after the telephone number was posted online, worsening delays in the statewide tally, a top state Democrat told party leaders Wednesday. w/ @jeneps https://t.co/AMlFNKf1F4 — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) February 6, 2020

From Bloomberg:

According to two participants on the call, Ken Sagar, a state Democratic central committee member, was among those answering the hotline on caucus night and said people called in and expressed support for Trump. The phone number became public after people posted photos of caucus paperwork that included the hotline number, one of the people on the call said.

We have words for Iowa Dems: “Prove it”:

Prove it. — Michael Walsh (@dkahanerules) February 6, 2020

Coincidentally, nobody will talk to reporters on the record after this allegation came to light:

Sagar, who is also president of the Iowa AFL-CIO, declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg News. Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, alluded to interference on the conference call, but did not specifically cite Trump supporters. The state party declined to comment Wednesday.

Notice how Dems never blame themselves?

The Dems will never, ever, ever, accept responsibility for their complete incompetence. It’s was Comey, then the electoral college, then Bernie, then it’s was Russia, then it was an app, now it’s Trump supporters, but it’s never them. FFS — brian.be.flyin (@brian_verano) February 6, 2020

And the Trump campaign’s response is an instant classic: “Democrats should consider using an app that works”:

Team Trump response via @albamonica: “We don’t know anything about this but perhaps Democrats should consider using an app that works. It’s laughable that they would try to blame Trump for their own incompetence,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told NBC. — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) February 6, 2020

Oh, and these clowns STILL haven’t finished counting:

Iowa Democratic Party says no more results are coming tonight. Just 53 precincts remain outstanding. pic.twitter.com/KA5pTVsZ6l — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 6, 2020

