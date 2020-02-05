Meanwhile, in Kansas City, today’s victory parade for the Super Bowl winning Chiefs got off to an insane start after a police chase along the parade route ended in a car crash and guns drawn.
BREAKING: A police chase broke out on the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route. We're working to learn more about the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/rGwr8c1z5m
Police then intentionally crashed into the car to stop it:
#BREAKING: Car chase ends in crash along KC Chiefs parade route https://t.co/dVgpRTnOtx
The aftermath of a police chase that went down the #chiefsparade route. Two suspects are in custody now. Photo from our @larodrig. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/d52g9IxukH
The driver was later arrested and according to authorities the “route is secure”:
KCPD and Mayor Quinton Lucas say a "chaotic" situation along the Chiefs parade route could have been much worse without officers' quick response. LATEST >>> https://t.co/OIhN1oPoiv pic.twitter.com/EfL4dcXWUS
