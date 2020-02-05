The official White House response to Nancy Pelosi ripping up President Trump’s SOTU’s speech is out and it is HOT FIRE:
Speaker Pelosi just ripped up:
One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.
The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.
The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.
A service member's reunion with his family.
That's her legacy.
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020
And today, Cocaine Mitch will be “ripping up the articles of impeachment”:
And we'll be ripping up the articles of impeachment tomorrow.
— Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) February 5, 2020
She needs help:
Sums it up…yup. She’s not well.
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 5, 2020
An anonymous White House official also called Pelosi temper-tantrum, “petty,” “surprising” and “classless”
The WH reacts to @SpeakerPelosi ripping up the President’s speech.
White House officials tell @finnygo they found it “petty,” “surprising,” and “classless” https://t.co/IHb3yHgZXR
— Sara Cook (@saraecook) February 5, 2020
This will follow her until she retires:
Her legacy as speaker will ALWAYS be tied to this shameful night. https://t.co/797eJyUnk6
— PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) February 5, 2020
Oh, it WILL be in a an ad. A very good ad, too, we expect:
Admin making the most of Pelosi ripping up the speech. Don’t see how this doesn’t became part of a campaign ad within the week. https://t.co/8iBwyXcl1P
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 5, 2020
They’re just not very good at optics:
This is how it will look to many Americans and many more once the ads are made https://t.co/RM27gIjAGe
— Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) February 5, 2020
Needles to say, lib blue-checks were triggered out of their ever-loving minds. Some examples:
Trump and his Administration ripped up the constitution. We are even now. https://t.co/8JOpyyVhpl
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) February 5, 2020
No I’m pretty sure it was just some pieces of paper https://t.co/rBfFB2uI1E
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 5, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump ripped up our Constitution#sotu https://t.co/fQb6DgQIpw
— Randy Bryce (@IronStache) February 5, 2020
I promise you, on behalf of the Black delegation, that Tuskegee airman is well honored. BY US. He is not *yours*. https://t.co/FXkB5G5Q4A
— Dr. Bettina Judd (@bettinajudd) February 5, 2020
No she ripped up the lies and propaganda used to divide this country through racism & bigotry.
Trump is a rapist
Trump stole from a cancer charity
Trump created a fraudulent school to make $
Trump separated families
Trump has blood on his hands
Trump is a traitor
Trump is evil https://t.co/TxEoNgxI7E
— Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) February 5, 2020
How do you rip up a stupid tweet from the White House? https://t.co/XuVwmHvmhp
— Bird “Bird” Peterson (@birdpeterson) February 5, 2020
👏THIS👏IS👏PROPAGANDA👏 https://t.co/tUd5txpi74
— Tommie Sunshine 😎🌹💚✊️ (@tommiesunshine) February 5, 2020
She ripped up Trump, which is why you’re acting like a widdle baby, WHITE house. Also? SHE made the top headlines, so she is playing his game better than he can. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/bedA5yWhd7
— Frank Lowe (@GayAtHomeDad) February 5, 2020
She’s playing the game better? We. Shall. See.
***
Related:
‘Spare me!’ Nancy Pelosi’s post #SOTU page-ripping spin indicates her nationally televised tantrum ‘was a PR disaster’ https://t.co/wvyiyXOiAx
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2020
Nancy Pelosi says ripping up Trump’s ‘dirty’ #SOTU speech was courteous ‘considering the alternatives’ https://t.co/4afan09tFl
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2020
WOW: Nancy Pelosi angrily ripping up copy of Trump’s SOTU speech is best evidence yet the ‘Democrats are losing’ https://t.co/vuH66JX90m
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2020