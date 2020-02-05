Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) was the only Dem standing and applauding during portions of President Trump’s SOTU speech last night when he talked about the economy under his watch:

How do Dems not cheer unemployment dropping?

Watch:

This is quite the look, Dems:

She even clapped for tax cuts:

And the look on Sen. Kamala Harris’ face is an instant classic:

Watch:

It’s nice to see a little bipartisanship every now-and-again, no?

And her response:

***

