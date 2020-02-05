Nancy Pelosi is having a really bad week:

And it just got a whole lot worse. . .

New polling out from Gallup shows that “59% of Americans say they are better off financially than they were a year ago, the highest level in the history of Gallup polling”:

Trending

More from Gallup’s “Mood of the Nation” poll that’s titled, “Record-High Optimism on Personal Finances in U.S.”:

These data come from Gallup’s annual Mood of the Nation survey, conducted Jan. 2-15. The survey was completed after months of historically low levels of unemployment and as the Dow Jones Industrial Average neared the 30,000 mark for the first time.

The current 59% of Americans who say they are better off financially than they were a year ago is essentially tied for the all-time high of 58% in January 1999. That was recorded during the dot-com boom, with conditions similar to the current state of the economy — a stock market rocketing to then-record highs and unemployment at multidecade lows — though GDP growth was higher at that time.

Even worse for Dems? “74% of Americans believe they will be better off in a year”:

Even Dems are optimistic:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentNancy PelosipollsSOTU