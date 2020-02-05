MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is not happy with President Trump’s SOTU claims that the economy is better off today than it was under President Obama.

“The lies were preposterous, and for some reason the press keeps feeding into this hype that somehow his economy is so much better than former economies,” said one of the president’s favorite media talking head during the 2016 election:

