MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is not happy with President Trump’s SOTU claims that the economy is better off today than it was under President Obama.

“The lies were preposterous, and for some reason the press keeps feeding into this hype that somehow his economy is so much better than former economies,” said one of the president’s favorite media talking head during the 2016 election:

But last night, Joe shared this chart that — SURPRISE — showed that economy is doing better under Trump than under Obama:

That’s a fun trick there, Joe. Share a chart that shows GDP is better than Obama, Bush 43 and Bush 41 and then talk about how great it was during Jimmy Carter’s administration?

People have lost their every-loving minds.

***

