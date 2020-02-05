Ladies and gentlemen, we give you Mike Pompeo’s response to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi throwing a temper tantrum and ripping up her copy of President Trump’s SOTU speech:

Yes, it’s happening:

“Best tweet of the day,” for sure:

Trending

So, this was Lisa Simpson’s “drain the swamp” moment?

Summary of that episode here:

And, of course, it’s not going over very well:

Buckle up, as today’s just going to get crazier.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mike PompeoNancy Pelosi