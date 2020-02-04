Well, at least it isn’t “Republicans pounce”:

Republicans gloat over Iowa caucus meltdown https://t.co/LGzbMrangH — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2020

But this is just as bad:

When Republicans screw up, that's the story. When Democrats screw up, the Republicans' reaction is the story. https://t.co/lM0HJd52DY — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 4, 2020

What’s funny is that there headline writer probably thought about the criticism a “pounce” headline would generate and decided, “hey, ‘gloat’ will work instead!”:

Excuse me, CBS. I believe the @APStylebook approved term is "pounced." https://t.co/TV5hU7d85R — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 4, 2020

It’s all the same:

Seizing =pouncing= gloat — madsenc (@madsenc) February 4, 2020

And the gloating is just a warm-up for all the pouncing and seizing to come https://t.co/XoOfpwqvpI — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 4, 2020

Is it possible to gloat and pounce? https://t.co/Mfd0on2ez1 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 4, 2020

You just can’t make this up. It’s beyond parody. https://t.co/aTv2bVpXf8 — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) February 4, 2020

Every. Time:

CBS seizes upon chance to blame GOP — Razor (@hale_razor) February 4, 2020

Nope:

Yeah, it’s the gloating Republicans that are the real problem here. — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 4, 2020

***