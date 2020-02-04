Yesterday we told you how we caught Mike Bloomberg using footage of illegal immigrants in cages from 2014 in an ad to bash President Trump.

Now, the ad is still up, with the Obama-era footage, and getting praised by none other than Twitchy regular Alyssa Milano (the 2014 footage starts at the 13-second mark):

Might be the best political ad of the season. pic.twitter.com/L0UyLJZJ6S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 3, 2020

ICYMI our post yesterday, here’s the footage from the Bloomberg ad:

And here’s an AP photo from 2014:

Will Milano finally admit that Obama put kids in cages?

Here’s another shot from the Bloomberg video:

And now from the AP:

It’s weird how the fact checkers have given Bloomberg a total pass on this. How could that be?

***

