A few weeks ago, legendary director Martin Scorsese said Marvel movies weren’t cinema because “cinema is an art form that brings you the unexpected. In superhero movies, nothing is at risk.”

Well, now he’s cashing checks from Coca-Cola for a commercial with Jonah Hill:

He can just stop talking now:

Trending

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Coca-Colasuper bowl