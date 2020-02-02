A few weeks ago, legendary director Martin Scorsese said Marvel movies weren’t cinema because “cinema is an art form that brings you the unexpected. In superhero movies, nothing is at risk.”

Well, now he’s cashing checks from Coca-Cola for a commercial with Jonah Hill:

He can just stop talking now:

Apparently commercials aren’t beneath Scorsese — Razzball (@Razzball) February 3, 2020

Scorsese refuses to see Joker on principle but is willing to do a Coke commercial. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 3, 2020

This Martin Scorsese commercial. Wow. Now, THIS is cinema. Take note, Hollywood! — elan gale (@theyearofelan) February 3, 2020

Scorsese, who hates Marvel films, did a lame-ass Coke commercial. — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 3, 2020

Martin Scorsese: Too good for Marvel, not too good for dumb Coke commercials! — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) February 3, 2020

So Jonah Hill and Martin Scorsese are the lame dudes who don't wear costumes to a costume party, eh? — Thomas Goldkamp (@ThomasGoldkamp) February 3, 2020

***

