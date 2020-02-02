NBC News’ Kasie Hunt has deleted a tweet where she complained about losing her elite status on Delta because of President Donald Trump:

Oh, there’s a screenshot:

Thanks Trump is the new Thanks Obama pic.twitter.com/2XfcAGtAaO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 1, 2020

Talk about a first-world problem:

Journos: The Constitution has been dissolved, we live under a monarchy and Trump is trampling the first amendment and persecuting Journos!!! Also Journos: I lost my diamond flight status and can't get free champagne in the lounge anymore — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 1, 2020

It’s tweets like this is why Americans don’t like them:

Journos spent years telling coal miners in West Virginia to learn to code, bitch about not getting treated like God having the red carpet rolled out for them when they book a flight, call Trump's supporters hillbillies, and then wonder why the public has so much disdain for them — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 1, 2020

And even Delta deleted its tweet responding to her:

Hilarious.

***