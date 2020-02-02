Well, put Jeb Bush down as a fan of the J Lo-Shakira Super Bowl halftime show:
Best Super Bowl half time show ever.
— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 3, 2020
Did Jeb like J Lo’s crotch grab best?
#PepsiHalftime good clean family fun. Check out the form on J Lo’s power slide pic.twitter.com/NFnlMCBJVt
— Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) February 3, 2020
Her pole dance?
Ok, J.Lo doing a pole dance in the middle of her #SuperBowl halftime performance is the greatest homage to Hustlers. pic.twitter.com/qXNoyNJpu8
— Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020
Or was it Shakira’s tongue thing?
When there's still guac left after halftime…#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xhwR79i8kZ
— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) February 3, 2020
What did you like best, Jeb?
Sweet Jesus.#SBLIV pic.twitter.com/MEzK66nUxd
— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) February 3, 2020
Anyway, Twitter had thoughts:
The pole work was, well… please clap!https://t.co/9C567O4Xvo
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) February 3, 2020
It made Hunter Biden feel like he was still in the VIP lounge at Cheetah's. @JebBush https://t.co/AOQl1qcVcp
— Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 3, 2020
Did you clap? #SuperBowl https://t.co/raGSX3Rj4v
— Mashable (@mashable) February 3, 2020
Ah sorry everyone fun's over https://t.co/MrQdIyxVIg
— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 3, 2020
Why does this make me uncomfortable https://t.co/m6HMzP8kqT
— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 3, 2020
jeb you saucy dog https://t.co/wyDqvkgQKb
— Andy (@andy_witz) February 3, 2020
— Chris Spargo (@chrisonchris) February 3, 2020
https://t.co/47byxgkEUZ pic.twitter.com/slf0dnENvM
— El Tractorcito Fan Club (@JGFiegel) February 3, 2020
***