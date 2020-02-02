Well, put Jeb Bush down as a fan of the J Lo-Shakira Super Bowl halftime show:

Best Super Bowl half time show ever. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 3, 2020

Did Jeb like J Lo’s crotch grab best?

#PepsiHalftime good clean family fun. Check out the form on J Lo’s power slide pic.twitter.com/NFnlMCBJVt — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) February 3, 2020

Her pole dance?

Ok, J.Lo doing a pole dance in the middle of her #SuperBowl halftime performance is the greatest homage to Hustlers. pic.twitter.com/qXNoyNJpu8 — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020

Or was it Shakira’s tongue thing?

When there's still guac left after halftime…#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xhwR79i8kZ — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) February 3, 2020

What did you like best, Jeb?

Anyway, Twitter had thoughts:

The pole work was, well… please clap!https://t.co/9C567O4Xvo — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) February 3, 2020

It made Hunter Biden feel like he was still in the VIP lounge at Cheetah's. @JebBush https://t.co/AOQl1qcVcp — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 3, 2020

Ah sorry everyone fun's over https://t.co/MrQdIyxVIg — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 3, 2020

Why does this make me uncomfortable https://t.co/m6HMzP8kqT — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 3, 2020

jeb you saucy dog https://t.co/wyDqvkgQKb — Andy (@andy_witz) February 3, 2020

