As we told you yesterday, longtime conservative Bill Kristol is now a Democrat:

Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020

But he’s only been a Dem for one day and he’s already soured on the idea of socialism:

Maybe Dems shouldn’t nominate a socialist? https://t.co/jDHpXlXRNo — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 2, 2020

What kind of unity is this, Bill? What if Bernie is the nominee?

You've been a Democrat for one day & you're already telling them what to do? — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) February 2, 2020

He’s not up on the talking points maybe:

Maybe we should tell people a social democracy is not communism. — Violeta Bostioca (@viob2016) February 2, 2020

And he’s not allowed back if Bernie is the nominee:

No take backs. You wanted it. You got it. — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 2, 2020

“Enjoy that be you made”:

Enjoy that bed you made. — becky mayo (@justanurse25) February 2, 2020

