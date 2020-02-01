A California man named Jimmie Tiger has been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and assault after he was caught on video throwing a man in a wheelchair to the ground after the disabled man and Tiger’s wife got into an argument outside the store over a handicapped parking space.

This is just brutal:

From the Pleasant Hill Police Department:

On January 11, 2020, the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to Target to investigate an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim, who was being treated by medical personnel for an injury sustained during the assault. The victim in this case is a member of our functional needs community and requires the use of a wheelchair. The victim confronted a motorist who was unlawfully parked in a parking stall reserved for people with mobility impairments. The victim then entered Target. Near the customer service counter the victim was approached by the suspect in this case. This individual was later identified as Jimmie Tiger of San Ramon. Mr. Tiger demanded the victim go back out to the parking lot and apologize to his wife regarding the parking disagreement. The victim did not want to return to the parking lot and get in a further argument. Mr. Tiger attempted to forcibly wheel the victim out of the store against his will, and when the victim resisted, Mr. Tiger violently lifted the victim’s wheelchair from the side, throwing the victim down onto the floor. Thanks to witnesses, the victim was cared for until help arrived, and a partial license plate was obtained for a vehicle connected to Mr. Tiger. The subsequent investigation determined the correct and complete license plate, and allowed Pleasant Hill Detectives to identify Jimmie Tiger as the suspect in this case. After further investigation Pleasant Hill Detectives presented this case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. On January 17, 2020, charges of PC 664/207 – attempted kidnapping, PC 245(a)(4) – assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and PC 12022.7(a) – special allegation, great bodily injury, were filed and an arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Tiger. On January 19, 2020, officers from the San Ramon Police Department assisted with this case and served the warrant on Mr. Tiger, taking him into custody. This case demonstrates the benefits we all experience when community members and law enforcement work together to find a quick resolution for cases such as this. Prepared by: Lieutenant Scott Vermillion #364

And can we talk about the Target employees for a second? They just stood there and watched! According to reporter Henry Lee, the man at the end in the white ball cap is store security:

UPDATE: This video shows man tossing another from wheelchair after disabled-parking dispute at @Target. Turns out 3rd man in baseball cap is store security. “This behavior is not tolerated at @Target & our store team immediately went to the guest’s aid,” store says pic.twitter.com/na5LkT14Yk — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 30, 2020

Lock him up:

Jimmie Tiger was caught on video throwing a man out of his wheelchair at @Target after trying to wheel him out of store to apologize over disabled-parking dispute, per @PHillPD. Now he’s been charged by @ContraCostaDA w/att. kidnapping & assault pic.twitter.com/H18s7bmk9N — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 30, 2020

