It’s official. . .

As of 11 p.m. London time, the United Kingdom has officially left the European Union:

Tonight we have left the EU – an extraordinary turning point in the life of this country. Let us come together now to make the most of all the opportunities Brexit will bring – and let’s unleash the potential of the whole UK. 🇬🇧 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 31, 2020

Listen as Big Ben sounds its bell on the news:

But don’t tell London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Despite the vote, London “will always be European”:

Londoners, if you’re struggling today, remember this: Tomorrow you’ll wake up in a European city, where hundreds of languages are spoken and every race, religion, class, country and culture are represented. London will always be European, and London will always be open. — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) January 31, 2020

You know, it’s attitudes like this that pushed #Brexit through in the first place:

London is European. pic.twitter.com/Q8MNYZfbfO — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) January 31, 2020

The country that lived through WWII now needs “emotional support” over this?

Today, City Hall opened its doors to European Londoners, providing crucial legal advice about the EU Settlement Scheme and emotional support. The need for this work won’t stop at 11pm tonight, so neither will we. pic.twitter.com/ZOTRzpN3PA — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) January 31, 2020

Good bye: