It’s official. . .

As of 11 p.m. London time, the United Kingdom has officially left the European Union:

Listen as Big Ben sounds its bell on the news:

But don’t tell London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Despite the vote, London “will always be European”:

You know, it’s attitudes like this that pushed #Brexit through in the first place:

The country that lived through WWII now needs “emotional support” over this?

Good bye:

