Remember this awesome quote from Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globe where he ripped Hollywood celebs and their little political stunts at awards shows?

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f*** off. OK?”

Well, we regret to inform you that Hollywood is at it again, this time taking the brave, brave step of eliminating almost all of the meat from the Oscars menu:

Hundreds and hundreds of stars will fly in private jets to Los Angeles and then take limos to the show but they’ll skip most of the meat to save Earth. Thank you for your sacrifice!

Will the private jets and stretch limos also be plant-based? https://t.co/iv2jxhknGD — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 27, 2020

You know what's almost all plant-based? Meat https://t.co/ecJJqmVtxj — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) January 28, 2020

while their limousines wait outside to pick them up and take them to their private jets.#sobrave https://t.co/rzxRLWA9Bl — Marcus Woolcott (@Gyropitus) January 27, 2020

And someone get the photogs ready for this:

The line at the In N Out down the street is gonna be even longer after the awards 😂 https://t.co/iX6gsjVsn1 — jonathan (@jaysquivel) January 27, 2020

And get this: The Academy is trying to claim they have a “zero carbon footprint.” Only if you don’t count the people coming to the Oscars, that is. From Variety:

“For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.”

Ricky Gervais was right: Just get your award and “shut the f*** up.”

