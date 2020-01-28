Mohammed Nuru, San Francisco’s Public Works Director (you know, the guy whose job it is to keep the streets free of poop), was arrested by the FBI this morning on suspicion of public corruption:

San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of public corruption. https://t.co/EMHWWQx12z pic.twitter.com/RuLiFeNnOs — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 28, 2020

A local restaurant owner was also arrested. From the SF Chronicle:

Nick Bovis, owner of the famed bar and restaurant Haufbrau Lefty O’Doul’s, was also arrested Monday in the investigation. Nuru and Bovis were both booked into jail Monday evening, records show, and have since been released. Nuru and Bovis could not immediately be reached for comment.

Nuru was a longtime player behind the scenes and should have been out a long time ago. From the Marina Times last year:

Take Mohammed Nuru, director of the Department of Public Works, for example. He’s in charge of keeping the streets of San Francisco clean. I think it’s fair to say if most people showed the kind of results Nuru shows on the job, they would be unemployed. But if you’ve lived in San Francisco for long, you know that’s not how it works. As long as you have connections to the still-powerful Willie Brown machine, you can behave badly, fail miserably, and not only keep your job, but get promoted. That’s what Nuru has done under the leadership of three mayors, and he’s still going strong under the fourth.

More heads to roll?

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that San Francisco Public Works head Mohammed Nuru was on Monday afternoon arrested by the FBI. A press conference announcing details will be held Tuesday afternoon. Other known SF politicos may also come up during that press conference. — Joe Eskenazi (@EskSF) January 28, 2020

Tune it at 4:30 ET/1:30 PT:

BREAKING: SF Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru was arrested yesterday, according to multiple sources. The US Attorney’s Office is planning on announcing details this afternoon during a 1:30 p.m. press conference — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) January 28, 2020

