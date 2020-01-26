President Trump tweeted this in response to the death of Kobe Bryant (it was not reported at the time that his daughter, Gianna, had also died in the crash):
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
And this has angered a few blue-checks on Twitter:
Shut up, we don't need you and your fake sympathy.
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) January 26, 2020
This is not normal behavior:
So you finally pause from your rage tweeting to mention that Kobe Bryant died. You are scum through and through.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 26, 2020
Have a Snickers, maybe:
Keep Kobe's name out of your mouth. https://t.co/IOhklyW7JZ
— Christy Lemire (@christylemire) January 26, 2020
It actually wasn’t that bad a tweet:
Always there at the right time with the right words https://t.co/5HNepzylkJ
— Adam Banks (@adambanksdotcom) January 26, 2020
They’re even fact-checking it:
Trump manages to bungle even the simplest condolence message. Everyone but him knows it was Kobe and four others. https://t.co/tqwLokqgq9
— Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) January 26, 2020
***
