NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg confirms that Rick Fox was not on the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryan and a reported 4 other people:

I have personally communicated with Rick Fox via text since the news about Kobe dying came out PLEASE STOP spreading “news” unless you personally can confirm it! — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) January 26, 2020

Secondary confirmation from WEEI 97.3’s Courtney Fallon who says she spoke to Fox’s daughter:

Can confirm former @lakers star Rick Fox WAS NOT among the passengers on the helicopter with Kobe Bryant. Source: his daughter. — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) January 26, 2020

Dozens and dozens of verified accounts were tweeting out earlier that Rick Fox had died (we’re still waiting for word on who else was on the helicopter):

To all news media: Please stop with conflicting reporting. First, news reports say five dead in the helicopter that killed @kobebryant. Now folks are saying @RickFox & Kobe’s four daughters. Plus the pilot. That’s six. Let’s wait for official confirmation. PLEASE. Too devastating — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 26, 2020

