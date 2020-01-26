NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg confirms that Rick Fox was not on the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryan and a reported 4 other people:

Secondary confirmation from WEEI 97.3’s Courtney Fallon who says she spoke to Fox’s daughter:

Trending

Dozens and dozens of verified accounts were tweeting out earlier that Rick Fox had died (we’re still waiting for word on who else was on the helicopter):

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: kobe bryantRick Fox