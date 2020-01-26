At a town hall in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg commented on the death of Kobe Bryant, saying people all over America are inspired by his accomplishments “on the field” and “off the field”:

Of course, basketball is played on what’s known as a “court”:

When you’re from Indiana, you don’t get a pass:

LOL. Even the Vox guy mocked him, although gently:

He did get it right in a tweet:

