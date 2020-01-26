At a town hall in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg commented on the death of Kobe Bryant, saying people all over America are inspired by his accomplishments “on the field” and “off the field”:

Pete Buttigieg starts off his Fox News town hall being asked about Kobe Bryant and talking about people being inspired by what Kobe did "on the field and off the field" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 27, 2020

Of course, basketball is played on what’s known as a “court”:

Pete Buttigieg opens his town hall by referring to basketball being played on a "field." pic.twitter.com/1PNFfzYH16 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 27, 2020

When you’re from Indiana, you don’t get a pass:

He's in Indiana and he said "field." He's not going to get a pass on this one. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 27, 2020

LOL. Even the Vox guy mocked him, although gently:

“They were inspired by what he did on the field, what he meant off the field” — Pete Buttigieg on Kobe Bryant, who played basketball pic.twitter.com/nv67WSz4UK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2020

He did get it right in a tweet:

There are people we will never meet who affect our lives in immeasurable ways. For millions, Kobe Bryant was one of those people. He changed the game and his legacy will inspire generations of athletes. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 26, 2020

Kobe’s magnificence on the basketball court brought him fame and titles, but his greatest pride was being a father. The loss of his daughter Gianna is unthinkable. My deepest sympathies are with the Bryant family, the families of those lost, and everyone impacted by this tragedy. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 26, 2020

