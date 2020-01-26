Well, this is quite the flub.

An unidentified reporter on MSNBC just said Kobe Bryant was “perfectly cast on the Los Angeles Ni**ers, um, Los Angeles Lakers” during her coverage of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. Did we hear that right?

We’re seeing reports that it was MSNBC’s Allison Morris:

We’re not the only one who heard it that way:

Over to you MSNBC.

