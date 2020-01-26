Well, this is quite the flub.

An unidentified reporter on MSNBC just said Kobe Bryant was “perfectly cast on the Los Angeles Ni**ers, um, Los Angeles Lakers” during her coverage of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. Did we hear that right?

So this @MSNBC reporter just referred to the Lakers as the Los Angeles Niggers on live tv when talking about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/htfPRwlgV6 — Jimmy Jump 🏁 (@Littles1126) January 26, 2020

We’re seeing reports that it was MSNBC’s Allison Morris:

@MSNBC REPORTER ALLISON MORRIS SAID KOBE PLAYED FOR THE “LOS ANGELES NIGGERS????” PLEASE SPREAD SO SHE CAN GET FIRED #RIPKobeBryant #ripkobe pic.twitter.com/iMNfLDv1PW — R.I.P KOBE BRYANT💛💜 (@Lilvampiree1) January 26, 2020

We’re not the only one who heard it that way:

Leave it to @MSNBC to rename the Los Angeles @Lakers to the Los Angeles Niggers. Shameful. https://t.co/hNHTImVhwi — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 26, 2020

Over to you MSNBC.

Cancel the bitch from MSNBC “Los Angeles Niggers” really cuh????? And you talking bout Kobe like he just a regular player — AD (@iitsAD) January 26, 2020

