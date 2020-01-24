UPDATE

A spokesperson for the U.S. Space Force explains the long history of the ‘delta symbol’ used in the logo:

A U.S. Space Force spokesperson just sent Yello this statement on their logo pic.twitter.com/V0WemdkdEq — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) January 24, 2020

More: We don’t know who specifically designed the Space Force logo. When asked, Maj. Will Russell, U.S. Space Force spokesperson, told Yello, "The President selected the United States Space Force seal from a number of seal options provided by the Department of the Air Force." — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) January 24, 2020

ORIGINAL POST

President Trump just tweeted out an image of the new Space Force logo. . .

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

It’s basically the Starfleet logo, no?

Omg it's Star Trek. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 24, 2020

It really is:

You should’ve just called it the United States Starfleet pic.twitter.com/MvWoyXgi68 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 24, 2020

WTF is happening here:

space force stealing its logo from star trek is another piece of evidence that we all died years ago and now live in a computer simulation — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 24, 2020

Makes you think:

What if….Star Trek is real and Trump invented Starfleet? And that someone was sent from the future to create it today? — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 24, 2020

Over to you, Captain:

Set phasers to “sue”?

Star Trek gonna sue you. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) January 24, 2020

Or maybe it’s just a reboot of the old Air Force Space Command logo?

For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo!!!!, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo. The same one I wore as a Lieutenant in 2005. pic.twitter.com/mYb60YioBP — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020

