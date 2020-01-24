Sure, go with telling the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump that they elected a dictator. That will go over well:

"He is a dictator. This must not stand, and that is … another reason he must be removed from office." House manager Jerry Nadler closed out his remarks this afternoon with some of the most fiery language that's been heard so far directed at Pres. Trump. https://t.co/AyIXUvwxIu pic.twitter.com/ygGzhb6geJ — CNN (@CNN) January 24, 2020

This should be counted as an in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign:

Can't get over what a catastrophic error it was to put Nadler on this team. https://t.co/6aXGKVAMFU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 24, 2020

This is becoming evergreen:

BOOM. White House Counsel Cipollone destroys @JerryNadler: "The only one who should be embarrassed, Mr. Nadler, is you, for the way you addressed this body. This is the United States Senate. You're not in charge here." #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 22, 2020

***