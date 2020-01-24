Hey, Joe. . . It’s Mueller Time?!?!

.@LindseyGrahamSC is telling reporters he wants a Mueller-style investigation into the Bidens. — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) January 24, 2020

And after meeting reporters, Sen. Graham tweeted, “When this trial is over, I expect oversight regarding the effect of Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine and what Vice President Biden knew and when he knew it.”

THREAD ==>

Manager Schiff has suggested we put ourselves in the Bidens’ shoes. I would assume that if we did what the Bidens did – allowing Hunter Biden to turn Ukraine into an ATM machine receiving an estimated $3 million from one of the most corrupt companies in a corrupt country…… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2020

….. – I dare say Mr. Schiff would be your worst nightmare. If @VP Pence and his son were in this spot, I’m confident Mr. Schiff and our Democratic colleagues would be demanding someone look into this matter, not simply sweep it under the rug. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2020

Every media outlet in the country would demand an accounting & Democrats would howl for an investigation. Clear to me the House managers are misleading the Senate – and country – when they say that the Bidens’ conflict of interest in Ukraine is baseless and been debunked. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2020

When this trial is over, I expect oversight regarding the effect of Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine and what Vice President Biden knew and when he knew it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2020

Dems, nominate Joe Biden at your own risk.

***