As we told you yesterday, Rep. Adam Schiff said the quiet part out loud and admitted impeachment is important because Dems can’t leave it up to the voters. ICYMI, here it is again:

Rep. Adam Schiff: "The president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box. For we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won." pic.twitter.com/l1zTGodANZ — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2020

How did Schiff think this would play?

And there it is: “The president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box” Adam Schiff knows they can’t beat @realDonaldTrump, so they’re trying to rig the election.

pic.twitter.com/v1nmK2636W — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 22, 2020

Thank you for the talking point, Congressman:

Adam Schiff today: “The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won” That sounds a lot more like “a threat to democracy” that Democrats keep warning about than anything Trump has ever done 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 23, 2020

And here’s Bret Baier with a few more-than-relevant questions for the House Manger:

🤔. So does this mean voters should never trust the vote anymore? They can only trust lawmakers to decide when a President crosses the line to get kicked out—& What qualifies to kick out that President? And only those lawmakers can do it? Not voters? Ever? https://t.co/V4tmgAdDXQ — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 23, 2020

What a joke.

***

Related: