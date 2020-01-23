MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow were furious with Senators who fell asleep or left the impeachment trial early, saying they should “resign tomorrow”:

Well, if they’re serious, that means California’s Sen. Dianne Feinstein needs to resign RIGHT NOW:

According to reporter Jake Turx, Sen. Feinstein was even the earliest to leave:

Trending

Even Dems are “over it”:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reportedly left early, too:

And since we’re talking about calling for the resignation of people who can’t stay awake when they should. . .

Over to you, Chris and Rachel!

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayesDianne Feinsteinrachel maddow