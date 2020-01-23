MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow were furious with Senators who fell asleep or left the impeachment trial early, saying they should “resign tomorrow”:

MSNBC's Maddow, Hayes Torch Senators for Leaving Trial, Falling Asleep: If You Can't Sit There for Eight Hours, 'Resign Tomorrow' https://t.co/brC81jzhin — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 23, 2020

Well, if they’re serious, that means California’s Sen. Dianne Feinstein needs to resign RIGHT NOW:

“Goodnight,” @SenFeinstein said to me and @jenhab as she exited the Senate at 8:45 pm.

She left under the carriage entrance into an awaiting car.

There was almost an hour left on Wednesday night’s impeachment trial. https://t.co/7E1woQ0ENT — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 23, 2020

According to reporter Jake Turx, Sen. Feinstein was even the earliest to leave:

SCOOP: Here are the winners from today's impeachment trial: Left the earliest: Feinstein

Stood the most: Bennet

Most talkative pair: Tillis & Young

Ate most candy: Merkley

Smiled the most: Van Hollen

Frowned the most: Sanders BONUS: Most empty seats at the same time: 33 — Jake Turx (@JakeTurx) January 23, 2020

Even Dems are “over it”:

This is a real mood. First day of arguments and even Democrats are over it. https://t.co/jpu70WVjlJ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 23, 2020

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reportedly left early, too:

Kinda mean to Kyrsten Sinema, who had to leave in the middle to train for a triathlon. https://t.co/wr9AEY0fld — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 23, 2020

And since we’re talking about calling for the resignation of people who can’t stay awake when they should. . .

Please continue Chris & Rachel pic.twitter.com/HJThQYTHR8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 23, 2020

Over to you, Chris and Rachel!

