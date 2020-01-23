They’re not for open borders, they say, but is there any immigration law or restriction, no matter how tame, that they do support? We’d really like to know.

Here’s the latest from the celebrity Queens Congresswoman:

Pregnant women. This administration is now targeting pregnant. women. When you single out the most vulnerable, the cruelty is the point. #AbolishICE #BreakUpCBP https://t.co/urb9WdOexV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 23, 2020

The term she’s looking for is “birth tourism,” which is when wealthy women overstay tourist visas for the express purpose of having their babies in the U.S.:

It's call Birth Tourism you hysterical loon, and it should be illegal. America can't afford to take care of all of its own citizens, let alone all of the people popping out anchor babies here. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 23, 2020

From her link:

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have a coveted U.S. passport. The State Department planned to publicize the rules Thursday, according to two officials with knowledge of the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The rules would make it more difficult for pregnant women to travel on tourist visas. In one draft of the regulations, they would have to clear an additional hurdle before obtaining the visas — convincing a consular officer that they have another legitimate reason to come to the U.S.

And does she realize this was an issue even before President Trump was a candidate?

"$16K can't buy a house or car, but it can get your baby U.S. citizenship." http://t.co/xBImcCqiWe @rachel_TLN on Chinese birth tourism — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) April 25, 2014

A new generation of U.S. citizens is growing up in #Russia. The reason behind this trend: birth tourism. http://t.co/zmsAu2rLNa — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) April 20, 2014

And does she know the crackdown began before Trump became president?

Every year, pregnant women cross oceans to have their babies in America – despite the crackdown on birth tourism https://t.co/Rm8fwqKAuI pic.twitter.com/b6tJtGlljQ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 31, 2016

She obviously didn’t read what she linked to:

Birth tourism is a lucrative business in both the U.S. and abroad. American companies take out advertisements and charge up to $80,000 to facilitate the practice, offering hotel rooms and medical care. Many of the women travel from Russia and China to give birth in the U.S. The U.S. has been cracking down on the practice since before Trump took office.

And, of course, birth tourism is very bad when you can link it to President Trump in some obscure way:

Trump properties are "birth tourism" destinations for wealthy Russians. Evidently, US citizenship is easy

…if you're willing to pay Trump pic.twitter.com/tw9Q8hRlbP — Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) October 20, 2017

Nice hat:

Trump's Florida properties used for "birth tourism" by Russia’s upper crust who want US nationality for babies https://t.co/nWOTQXizMP pic.twitter.com/k5J9REGUVw — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) September 7, 2017

