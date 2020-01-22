Flashback: One year ago, celebrity Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned everyone that we only had 12 years left if we were to save the planet from global warming:

For some reason GOP seems to think this is a gaffe, but it’s actually a generational difference.

Which means we now have 11 years left, right?

WRONG!

Here’s celebrity teen activist Greta Thunberg warning everyone at the World Economic Forum in Davos that we only have 8 years left:

@GretaThunberg at #wef20: If we are to hit the 1.5C target, our remaining CO2 emissions budget will be "gone within less than eight years" https://t.co/j80IqPOt2T pic.twitter.com/LJVZ5I5SV5 — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 21, 2020

Keep in mind, what Greta is saying in this speech is politically impossible. She wants zero emissions. Not net-zero emissions. Just zero emissions, which is actually more honest than the other alarmists who are hoping for technologies that haven’t been invented. Transcript via the NYT

Let’s be clear. We don’t need a “low carbon economy.” We don’t need to “lower emissions.” Our emissions have to stop if we are to have a chance to stay below the 1.5-degree target. And, until we have the technologies that at scale can put our emissions to minus, then we must forget about net zero. We need real zero. Because distant net zero emission targets will mean absolutely nothing if we just continue to ignore the carbon dioxide budget — that applies for today, not distant future dates. If high emissions continue like now even for a few years, that remaining budget will soon be completely used up.

And how much longer with global leaders who actually believe this climate alarmism put up with these lectures that they’re not doing enough?

I wonder, what will you tell your children was the reason to fail and leave them facing a climate chaos that you knowingly brought upon them? That it seemed so bad for the economy that we decided to resign the idea of securing future living conditions without even trying? Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour. And we are telling you to act as if you loved your children above all else.

Greta’s full speech here:

***