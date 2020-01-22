Flashback: One year ago, celebrity Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned everyone that we only had 12 years left if we were to save the planet from global warming:
For some reason GOP seems to think this is a gaffe, but it’s actually a generational difference.
Young people understand that climate change is an existential threat: 3,000 Americans died in Hurricane María.
The UN says we’ve got 12 years left to fix it: https://t.co/KzawP5oI1M https://t.co/xTjtM39cCL
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2019
Which means we now have 11 years left, right?