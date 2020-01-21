The Daily Show’s Jaboukie Young-White has been booted off of Twitter after he spoofed the official FBI Twitter account and tweeted, “Just because we killed MLK doesn’t me we can’t miss him”:

He also tweeted, “i love free speech” before Twitter kicked him off the platform:

smh and they just posted this yesterday pic.twitter.com/xWoetaC9uk — :0 (@m0na_w) January 20, 2020

He’s gotten suspended in the past for changing his name and avatar, like these where he impersonated the Kent State gun girl, Kaetlin Bennet:

He also recently changed his username to “Cats” along with and tweeted, “The cats in Cats (2019) will have realistic spiked penises”:

This one was great , and i'm not even sure what's wrong with it, and yet they suspended him for it 🙁 pic.twitter.com/GQZ00ek3IR — Melissa (@melissasprofile) January 20, 2020

He’s also targeted Sen. Ted Cruz:

Take this moment to thank god for @jaboukie’s verification badge pic.twitter.com/sMMiPJTVtF — 𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐫 (@lebaenesee) January 19, 2020

So, is the ban permanent this time?

I honestly didn’t even understand how @jaboukie did it. There’s always a lot of trolling and impersonating but it had the blue check next to her name and everything. Duped a LOT of ppl 😂😂 Jaboukie sacrificed that verified status for the cause ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 20, 2020

There’s already a “Free @Jaboukie” movement out there, so we’ll see what happens:

***