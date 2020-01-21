The Daily Show’s Jaboukie Young-White has been booted off of Twitter after he spoofed the official FBI Twitter account and tweeted, “Just because we killed MLK doesn’t me we can’t miss him”:

He also tweeted, “i love free speech” before Twitter kicked him off the platform:

He’s gotten suspended in the past for changing his name and avatar, like these where he impersonated the Kent State gun girl, Kaetlin Bennet:

He also recently changed his username to “Cats” along with and tweeted, “The cats in Cats (2019) will have realistic spiked penises”:

He’s also targeted Sen. Ted Cruz:

So, is the ban permanent this time?

There’s already a “Free @Jaboukie” movement out there, so we’ll see what happens:

***

