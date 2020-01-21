The Daily Show’s Jaboukie Young-White has been booted off of Twitter after he spoofed the official FBI Twitter account and tweeted, “Just because we killed MLK doesn’t me we can’t miss him”:
Wow @jaboukie died for our sins pic.twitter.com/zj9WRgmcUn
— Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 20, 2020
He also tweeted, “i love free speech” before Twitter kicked him off the platform:
smh and they just posted this yesterday pic.twitter.com/xWoetaC9uk
— :0 (@m0na_w) January 20, 2020
He’s gotten suspended in the past for changing his name and avatar, like these where he impersonated the Kent State gun girl, Kaetlin Bennet:
ngl @jaboukie had me with this one pic.twitter.com/T7dP1zeTpY
— jordan (@JordanUhl) January 19, 2020
He also recently changed his username to “Cats” along with and tweeted, “The cats in Cats (2019) will have realistic spiked penises”:
This one was great , and i'm not even sure what's wrong with it, and yet they suspended him for it 🙁 pic.twitter.com/GQZ00ek3IR
— Melissa (@melissasprofile) January 20, 2020
He’s also targeted Sen. Ted Cruz:
Take this moment to thank god for @jaboukie’s verification badge pic.twitter.com/sMMiPJTVtF
— 𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐫 (@lebaenesee) January 19, 2020
So, is the ban permanent this time?
I honestly didn’t even understand how @jaboukie did it. There’s always a lot of trolling and impersonating but it had the blue check next to her name and everything. Duped a LOT of ppl 😂😂 Jaboukie sacrificed that verified status for the cause ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻
— KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 20, 2020
There’s already a “Free @Jaboukie” movement out there, so we’ll see what happens:
Free @jaboukie
— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) January 20, 2020
