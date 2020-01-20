Celebrity student activist David Hogg warned of “white supremacists and nazi’s” [Harvard doesn’t take points off for grammar errors?] at today’s pro-2A march in Richmond, VA and he asked his followers to make videos with the hashtag “#IStandWithVirginia” to show their support.

Oh, and this future leader of America ended his plea with the always classy, “Thank you and f*** Nazis”:

Does anyone care that he’s lying?

It’s a pattern with him:

Maybe he missed a few days of classes?

“Everyone I disagree with is a Nazi”:

There’s this, too:

He has his celebrity backers, of course. Here’s Katie Couric:

And Martina Navratilova:

Here’s actress Kristen Johnson:

Can his 15 minutes be up already?

***

