Celebrity student activist David Hogg warned of “white supremacists and nazi’s” [Harvard doesn’t take points off for grammar errors?] at today’s pro-2A march in Richmond, VA and he asked his followers to make videos with the hashtag “#IStandWithVirginia” to show their support.
Oh, and this future leader of America ended his plea with the always classy, “Thank you and f*** Nazis”:
VA is in a state of emergency because white supremacists and nazi’s are using their 2nd amendment rights to shutdown the 1st amendment rights of students, veterans, and clergy.
Tweet out a video with your support for laws that protect kids, not guns with.#IStandWithVirginia pic.twitter.com/wPiRSVDGZu
