Just to update you on Tori, the Target manager harassed by blue-check journo Dave Leavitt because she refused to sell him an electric toothbrush for one cent, is “currently working with resources to find a cause that is worthy of your generosity and something that you ALL would be proud to donate to.”

That’s right, she’s donating the money:

And yes, that’s her real account:

Hey Everyone, this is #TargetTori! She asked me to let you all know that she will keep us updated via this account! https://t.co/MiOY0w0cAZ — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 19, 2020

You can’t see it unless you click on the image for a full size, but she ended her note with, “your support has changed my life”:

HUGE UPDATE:

I have made contact with #TargetTori, she has received authorization to release 2 photos to verify that we are in contact. I need a representative from @gofundme to contact me to arrange the transfer of control of the account to Tori. pic.twitter.com/BW8byvUMcW — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 18, 2020

Twitter has been redeemed:

my god this site actually does good now and then https://t.co/Hh8bQANZ9H — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 18, 2020

As for the GoFundMe, it’s up to almost $29,000 at the time of this post:

Well done, everyone.

***

