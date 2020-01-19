Just to update you on Tori, the Target manager harassed by blue-check journo Dave Leavitt because she refused to sell him an electric toothbrush for one cent, is “currently working with resources to find a cause that is worthy of your generosity and something that you ALL would be proud to donate to.”

That’s right, she’s donating the money:

And yes, that’s her real account:

You can’t see it unless you click on the image for a full size, but she ended her note with, “your support has changed my life”:

Twitter has been redeemed:

As for the GoFundMe, it’s up to almost $29,000 at the time of this post:

Well done, everyone.

***

