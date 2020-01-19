Just to update you on Tori, the Target manager harassed by blue-check journo Dave Leavitt because she refused to sell him an electric toothbrush for one cent, is “currently working with resources to find a cause that is worthy of your generosity and something that you ALL would be proud to donate to.”
That’s right, she’s donating the money:
#TargetTori #Tori #GoFundme pic.twitter.com/jbmdBq6mmT
— TargetTori (@RealTargetTori) January 19, 2020
And yes, that’s her real account:
Hey Everyone, this is #TargetTori!
She asked me to let you all know that she will keep us updated via this account! https://t.co/MiOY0w0cAZ
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 19, 2020
You can’t see it unless you click on the image for a full size, but she ended her note with, “your support has changed my life”:
HUGE UPDATE:
I have made contact with #TargetTori, she has received authorization to release 2 photos to verify that we are in contact.
I need a representative from @gofundme to contact me to arrange the transfer of control of the account to Tori. pic.twitter.com/BW8byvUMcW
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 18, 2020
Twitter has been redeemed:
my god this site actually does good now and then https://t.co/Hh8bQANZ9H
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 18, 2020
As for the GoFundMe, it’s up to almost $29,000 at the time of this post:
Well done, everyone.
***
