Even Rob Lowe’s brother is making fun of his NFL hat at the Niners-Packers game

Posted at 8:17 pm on January 19, 2020 by Greg Pollowitz

Actor and Twitchy regular Rob Lowe is at the Niners-Packers game in San Francisco, but tons of blue-checks on Twitter are only interested in his generic NFL hat:

Yes. Yes he is:

Hey, someone needs to support the league:

Where can you even buy this hat?

Let’s have a good game, everyone!

It can’t be worse than some of the refs this season:

And even his younger brother, Chad, is getting in on the fun:

***


