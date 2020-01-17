Lynsey Mukomel, a local reporter in Troy, Michigan, has a new license plate. Check it out:
Well, friends. This is what came in the mail. I’m gonna need something else, please. pic.twitter.com/42TjTrTh2j
— Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) January 17, 2020
What’s wrong with liking ducks 24/7?
You don’t like ducks?
— James Christians (@JamesChristians) January 17, 2020
Even better? She works for Wood TV:
Next thing you know people will see innuendo with Wood TV
— Dan-o (@PleadsDS) January 17, 2020
Does the Michigan DMV just eff with people on purpose?
My husband got one that said BFBJ. He requested a replacement ASAP.
— Sandra Cormier Turnsek (@Chumplet) January 17, 2020
My wife has "Bux 360" and I'm constantly begging her to switch plates.
— Brandon Lacic (@brandon_lacic) January 17, 2020
She should’ve kept it:
UPDATE: Erik at the Plainfield branch was incredibly helpful after he giggled a bit. This WILL NOT be on my car. Phew!!
Good peeps work for you, @JocelynBenson/@MichSoS — just maybe check on those plate printers. https://t.co/8LEyb1LsXL
— Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) January 17, 2020
And now everyone else is going to want it:
Sooooo you’re saying that’s now available?
— Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) January 17, 2020
