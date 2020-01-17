Lynsey Mukomel, a local reporter in Troy, Michigan, has a new license plate. Check it out:

Well, friends. This is what came in the mail. I’m gonna need something else, please. pic.twitter.com/42TjTrTh2j — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) January 17, 2020

What’s wrong with liking ducks 24/7?

You don’t like ducks? — James Christians (@JamesChristians) January 17, 2020

Even better? She works for Wood TV:

Next thing you know people will see innuendo with Wood TV — Dan-o (@PleadsDS) January 17, 2020

Does the Michigan DMV just eff with people on purpose?

My husband got one that said BFBJ. He requested a replacement ASAP. — Sandra Cormier Turnsek (@Chumplet) January 17, 2020

My wife has "Bux 360" and I'm constantly begging her to switch plates. — Brandon Lacic (@brandon_lacic) January 17, 2020

She should’ve kept it:

UPDATE: Erik at the Plainfield branch was incredibly helpful after he giggled a bit. This WILL NOT be on my car. Phew!! Good peeps work for you, @JocelynBenson/@MichSoS — just maybe check on those plate printers. https://t.co/8LEyb1LsXL — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) January 17, 2020

And now everyone else is going to want it:

Sooooo you’re saying that’s now available? — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) January 17, 2020

***