NowThis News is getting dragged, and rightfully so, over this video of Jewish and Palestinian students speaking out against President Trump who they say “has no right to define what being Jewish is”:

The whole video is dopey, but the really awful part happens at the 4:47 mark where one of the students claims that Anne Frnak “didn’t die in a concentration camp”:

What’s going to happen if there’s another Holocaust? What’s going to happen? Well, we’re seeing what’s happening. We’re seeing people die at the border from a lack of medical care. That’s how Anne Frank died. She didn’t die in a concentration camp. She died of typhus.”

Now, notice the captions? NowThis changed what she said to “from a concentration camp.” They know exactly what they did because they thought the brackets would make it alright:

But nope. You’re BUSTED:

But even the “from a concentration camp” is problematic. Would NowThis be OK with a Trump supporter saying it?

Over to you, NowThis. Fix this.

***

