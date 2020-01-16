NowThis News is getting dragged, and rightfully so, over this video of Jewish and Palestinian students speaking out against President Trump who they say “has no right to define what being Jewish is”:

‘[Trump] has no right to define what being Jewish is’ — These Jewish and Palestinian students are speaking out against Trump for equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism in his Judaism executive order pic.twitter.com/TJGTBiMGb6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 14, 2020

The whole video is dopey, but the really awful part happens at the 4:47 mark where one of the students claims that Anne Frnak “didn’t die in a concentration camp”:

What’s going to happen if there’s another Holocaust? What’s going to happen? Well, we’re seeing what’s happening. We’re seeing people die at the border from a lack of medical care. That’s how Anne Frank died. She didn’t die in a concentration camp. She died of typhus.”

Now, notice the captions? NowThis changed what she said to “from a concentration camp.” They know exactly what they did because they thought the brackets would make it alright:

Anne Frank absolutely died in a concentration camp — Bergen Belsen to be precise. It is likely she died of a typhus epidemic there, though I don’t believe we know for sure. But this @NowThisNews video is historically inaccurate, and some may say it even promotes Holocaust denial. https://t.co/IXyO3sHJ0U pic.twitter.com/oUdjJJMGGC — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 16, 2020

But nope. You’re BUSTED:

The bracketed "[from]" in the subtitles btw covers up the fact that she actually said "in." Transforms her point from wrong on its face to merely incredibly obtuse. https://t.co/EaknV2Vu34 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 16, 2020

But even the “from a concentration camp” is problematic. Would NowThis be OK with a Trump supporter saying it?

I wonder how this would go over?

"These children didn't die from a detainment camp, they died from the flu."https://t.co/mFGkLLBkVs pic.twitter.com/NXJQG69POi — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 16, 2020

Over to you, NowThis. Fix this.

