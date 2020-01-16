Um, you know those impeachment swag pens we told you about last night that even CNN was criticizing? Well, Maria Bartiromo noticed that they look a lot like bullets:
These are the pens Nancy pelosi used to sign the articles & she gave them out to colleagues. Wow they look like bullet cases. Join us now. @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/muD9bfUnGK
— Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) January 16, 2020
Yeah, because if President Trump handed out pens like this nobody on the Left would’ve made this point? Sorry . . . we’re just playing this game from now on with their rules:
Lol. I remember when you were a journalist.
— andy lassner (@andylassner) January 16, 2020
And they do look like bullets:
Omg. My thought exactly.
— Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) January 16, 2020
You might say this has libs . . . triggered:
who among us isn't triggered by the way normal pens look? https://t.co/APv5DA8MWx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2020
Maria Bartiromo, once a journalist, has gone full crackpot. https://t.co/cr3ZvDSbhQ
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 16, 2020
What a dumb concern-trolling crock of shit from a pay-for-play journalist of the "Second Amendment Remedies" party https://t.co/vbdrzqorjb
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 16, 2020
You people are so obsessed guns, it's melting your brains. https://t.co/JNjBaGaf08
— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 16, 2020
If they did look like bullets (they don't) you and your right wing nut job audience would probably LOVE them. https://t.co/0QyZxnJHvH
— Stephen White (@sgw94) January 16, 2020
nancy pelosi assassinating donald trump by throwing pens at his face https://t.co/JwCUslEJbs
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 16, 2020
Sorry, the clear photo still looks like a bullet:
This is today's Republican pundit trickery. With plenty of clear photos available, "journalists" like Tim Pool are spreading this bullshit. Here is a photo of these pens that hasn't been purposefully edited. https://t.co/r7O6AJhqg4 pic.twitter.com/WfKN5axgyX
— So Fain (@sofain) January 16, 2020
***
