How do you do, fellow kids?

Man, this is pathetic:

In a Bloomberg Adminstration, there will be no tweeting from the Oval Office. Just an aggressive number of TikToks. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Maybe Mike Bloomberg missed the day on the campaign trail when even Dems agreed with the U.S. Army’s decision to ban the Chinese-owned social media platform?

I’m glad the Army is taking the potential national security risks posed by TikTok seriously. China-owned technology companies’ collection and handling of user data, location-related data, and other sensitive personal information should concern us all.https://t.co/dPQkisq3t2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 31, 2019

“It’s a cyber threat.” Via Military.com:

The U.S. Army has reversed its policy on TikTok, Military.com has learned, banning soldiers from using the popular Chinese social media app, which is now considered a security threat. “It is considered a cyber threat,” Lt. Col. Robin Ochoa, an Army spokeswoman, told Military.com. “We do not allow it on government phones.”

Since it’s all the rage in D.C. to accuse Republican pols of being Russian agents, can we ask the same question of Bloomberg and China? It’s a pattern:

Mike Bloomberg recently said Xi Jinping is “not a dictator” and the Chinese Communist party is “responsive” to its people. That right there should disqualify him from ever being President of the United States. https://t.co/Eh4uQY71s0 — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) November 8, 2019

Their rules:

Of course, because Bloomberg is pro-communist China https://t.co/jyT77U0D2f — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 15, 2020