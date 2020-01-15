Robert Macaire, the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Iran has left the country after he was arrested and detained last week for attending a vigil for victims of Ukrainian airliner shootdown:

Was it because an Iranian cleric wanted him “chopped into pieces”?

The UK is saying it’s for a “long planned working visit,” which we don’t buy for a second:

Iran’s government really wasn’t happy with him:

They also burned an effigy of him on Tuesday:

They seem nice:

